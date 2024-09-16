Adur and Worthing Police said youth officers were back in schools last week ‘delivering lessons and group interventions’.

“On our late and weekend shifts we have been out in the community, come rain or shine, which has resulted in some alcohol seizures from our young people and their parents informed,” a police spokesperson said.

"This is to reduce incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area.

“We have also completed multiple home visits to children of concern to try and work with them and their families to prevent them coming to our attention.

“We have also attended a conference in London to hear from parents of exploited children, learning what they need from us, to help them navigate through a world they never thought they would have to go through.”

Police officers have also been carrying out additional high visibility patrols to proactively police anti-social behaviour, as part of Operation Respect.