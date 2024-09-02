Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers are continuing to patrol areas, prone to anti-social behaviour, in Adur and Worthing.

Adur and Worthing Police said officers from the local neighbourhood policing team were ‘out on foot patrol’ in Worthing on Friday night (August 30).

They were there with the intention of ‘keeping people safe’ whilst ‘also providing a visible presence in the town centre’, police said.

Officers were also out patrolling the Worthing district – ‘including parks, businesses and hotspot areas’ for anti-social behaviour on Wednesday (August 28).

Operation Respect is Adur and Worthing’s policing response to reducing anti-social behaviour and youth disorder in the area supported through the hotspot policing team. Photo: Adur and Worthing Police

A police spokesperson said: “[Officers are] carrying out additional high visibility patrols to proactively police anti-social behaviour, as part of Operation Respect.

“Operation Respect is Adur and Worthing’s policing response to reducing anti-social behaviour and youth disorder in the area supported through the hotspot policing team.”

In an interview with Sussex World last month, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said anti-social behaviour and youth crime were among her biggest challenges to deal with, after being re-elected.

Mrs Bourne said: “It’s about making sure we use recourses efficiently. Hotspot policing in areas where crimes are prevalent.

“Unusually in Sussex, we deploy hotspot policing around retail areas. We are seeing more than a 60 per cent reduction in these crimes.

“We usually see 25 to 30 per cent reduction in crime with hotspot policing.

“I love hotspot policing. It’s really visible, makes the public feel safer and more confident that the police are amongst them – and seen to be dealing with crimes.

“We are hearing there is less government money. Nationally, millions of pounds worth of saving are needed.

“We are in the bottom quartile of forces for amount of money we get from government. We are ninth lowest in the country.

“Local tax payers pay the eighth lowest so we don’t have as much to spend.

“We have to be realistic about what we’ve got and police accordingly. It’s a challenge going forward. I’m making strong representations to government to change the funding formula because it isn’t fair. We are penalised here because we are seen as a rich council but we’re not.”