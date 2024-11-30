Adur and Worthing Police warning about new phone scams from people pretending to be officers

Adur and Worthing Police are warning the public about new phone scams in which fraudsters have pretended to be officers.

Police announced on Facebook on Saturday, November 30, that they have received two reports of scams/fraud in the past couple of days.

They said victims are contacted by telephone and the caller claims to be a police officer working in Worthing.

Adur and Worthing Police have warned the public about a new phone scam

An Adur and Worthing Police spokesperson said: “One call even mentioned the Police station in Chatsworth Road. In the first call the victim was told their bank card had been cloned and used in a supermarket in Worthing. The ‘officer’ said he would need the bank details of the person to make further checks and prevent further loss.

“In the second call the caller again claimed to be from Worthing police and stated they were investigating counterfeit money. They asked the victim to withdraw over £5,000 so that the bank notes could be checked by officers to ensure they were not fake.

“Thankfully on both occasions the victims targeted realised these were scams and no personal details have been given out or money handed over.”

Sussex Police said officers and staff would never randomly contact a member of the public asking for bank details or money to be withdrawn.

They added: “The two people targeted were over 80 years of age. Please ensure loved ones are aware of this scam. Both have been visted by PCSOs to carry out the OP Signature process, which hopefully will safeguard them from any future loss though fraud.”

Visit www.sussex.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/fa/fraud/personal-fraud/internet-email-mobile-fraud for more information about fraud.