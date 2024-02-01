Officers from the Adur and Worthing Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted speed checks on Sunday morning (January 28) along Brighton Road and Upper Shoreham Road.

"Out of 150 cars checked in total, five vehicles were travelling over the speed limit and will be dealt with accordingly,” a police statement read.

"We will continue with these checks throughout the year across Adur and Worthing.”

Sussex Police said the minimum penalty for speeding is £100 fine and three points added to your licence.

A spokesperson said: “Speed limits are set for a reason and exceeding them is illegal.

“Receiving 12 or more points within three years may disqualify you from driving.

“If you’re a newly qualified driver and receive six points during the first two years after passing your test, your licence will automatically be cancelled (revoked).

"To get it back you’ll need to apply and pay for a new provisional licence and pass both theory and practical tests again.”

If you’re stopped by the police, they can: give you a verbal warning; send you a fixed penalty notice; offer a speed awareness course; or order you to go to court – you’ll receive a letter explaining what to do.

Two road safety days to ‘combat speed and car safety checks’ in Worthing and Horsham respectively were also carried out in January.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Nine vehicles were stopped and advice was given as part of Operation Downsway, a force scheme for road safety.

"In Worthing, welfare checks were carried out to the homeless community, plain clothes patrols for moped thefts, 16 schools were visited and more than 1,000 people were engaged with throughout the week.” Click here to read more.

These latest police operations in Adur and Worthing come after spot checks were carried out at a Lancing car park in November – as part of the Let’s Scrap Fly Tipping campaign, which aimed to both deter and disrupt fly tippers and avoid other waste crimes.

Some 40 vans and lorries were stopped as part of the series of roadside checks.

1 . Adur and Worthing speed checks Officers from the Adur and Worthing Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted speed checks on Sunday morning (January 28) along Brighton Road and Upper Shoreham Road. Photo: Adur and Worthing Police

2 . Adur and Worthing speed checks Officers from the Adur and Worthing Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted speed checks on Sunday morning (January 28) along Brighton Road and Upper Shoreham Road. Photo: Adur and Worthing Police