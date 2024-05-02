Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around 90 arrests were made after officers responded to the scene and intercepted motorists in Bostal Road, Steyning and the surrounding areas overnight on June 27 and 28, 2021.

"Over the following months, more than 60 individuals were convicted of traffic offences including drink-driving and drug-driving,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

"And now a further two people have been convicted for offences directly linked to the set-up of the ‘rave’.”

Police said these two people ‘admitted to playing a significant role’ at the ‘rave’ which ‘hugely impacted force resources’.

Declan Barnes, 27, of Grange Court, Hanham, Gloucestershire, pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance – namely being involved in transporting equipment to the rave – police said.

At Lewes Crown Court on April 22, he was given an 18-month suspended sentence, police said. He was also fined £200 and subject to a forfeiture order on seized music equipment (speakers, Amps and Digital DJ Decks).

Police said Andrew Fealty, 37, of Curzon Road, Bournemouth, Poole, previously admitted the same offence and has been bailed pending sentencing on May 20.

“With two bank holidays approaching, police are reminding the public of their zero-tolerance approach towards unlicensed music events,” a police spokesperson added.

"Anyone planning to attend or organise an unlicensed music event this summer can expect to face the full force of the law.”

Assistant Chief Constable Howard Hodges said: “Our significant response to this event demonstrated that this sort of behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated in Sussex, and that anyone planning to attend or organise any future events of this nature can expect to face the same level of police response.

“Whilst we had no prior intelligence of this event taking place, and our subsequent investigations revealed the vast majority of attendees came from outside of Sussex, both these convictions and the forfeiture of associated sound equipment sends a really clear message that Sussex Police and the residents of Sussex will not tolerate this behaviour; we will always work with partners and landowners to prevent it from happening again and, as demonstrated, will be robust in our response which will include holding people to account through the courts however long it may take to do so.”

During the course of the investigation, the following people were also summonsed for causing a public nuisance, but their participation was deemed insufficient and so had their cases dismissed:

– Paul Rummey, 41, of Holly Drive, Old Basing, Hampshire.

– Arron John, 30, of Broadmoor, Kilgetty, Pembrokeshire.

– Rhodri Munro, 39, of Curzon Road, Bournemouth, Dorset.

– Maxwell Cafferata, 23, of Granville Way, Sherborne, Dorset.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Paul Tonks, said: “A huge number of officers and staff from Sussex Police and neighbouring forces were committed to this operation on the day. As arrests accumulated and traffic problems ensued, it caused a significant strain on our resources.

“It also had a major impact on the Steyning community. This was during COVID restrictions when no more than small groups were allowed to meet. After noise levels affected residents, they then had a day of lingering revellers risking spread of the virus, followed by the wide-scale effect upon the environment. Local teams formed to deal with litter and pollution. There was extensive damage caused to agricultural land and distress caused to livestock.