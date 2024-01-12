Sussex Police said four men have been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Seaford.

Police said officers were called to a report of a burglary at Coxwell Close at around 11.30pm on Sunday, January 7.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that five people gained entry to the property, assaulted the homeowner, and stole a quantity of cash, electrical goods, and door and vehicle keys.

“Perry Hunter, 38, of Garnham Street, London, and Tarron Galloway, 34, of Paragon Road, London have been charged with aggravated burglary. Romeo Dankwa, 20, of Walford Road, London, has been charged with aggravated burglary and breach of court bail. Remy Cadoret, 20, of Mayola Road, London, has been charged with aggravated burglary and possession of a Class B drug. All four men have been remanded into custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 7 February.

