Aggravated burglary in Seaford: four men charged, say Sussex Police
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said officers were called to a report of a burglary at Coxwell Close at around 11.30pm on Sunday, January 7.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that five people gained entry to the property, assaulted the homeowner, and stole a quantity of cash, electrical goods, and door and vehicle keys.
“Perry Hunter, 38, of Garnham Street, London, and Tarron Galloway, 34, of Paragon Road, London have been charged with aggravated burglary. Romeo Dankwa, 20, of Walford Road, London, has been charged with aggravated burglary and breach of court bail. Remy Cadoret, 20, of Mayola Road, London, has been charged with aggravated burglary and possession of a Class B drug. All four men have been remanded into custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 7 February.
“A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, robbery, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been released on bail whilst the investigation continues.”