Aggravated burglary in Seaford: Men take off with safe containing valuable items after forcing way into home

Police said officers were called to Eastbourne Road shortly after 9pm on Thursday (October 20) after a resident reported two men had forced their way into his home.

They left with a safe that contained a number of valuable items and got into a silver car driven by a third man, Sussex Police added.

Police said he incident is understood to have taken place between 6pm and 7pm.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a group men broke into a home in Seaford and left with a safe containing a number of valuable items. Picture by Jon Rigby

Officers conducted a search of the area but could not locate the suspects, Sussex Police added.

Detective Sergeant Greg Montier said: "An investigation has been launched into this incident, but I would like to reassure the public that it is believed to be isolated, with no wider risk of harm.

"We would like to speak to anybody who witnessed the events of yesterday evening or suspicious activity in the area over the last few days.