Air ambulance helicopter spotted landing in Sompting
An air ambulance helicopter was seen landing in Sompting this afternoon (Friday, October 14).
Photographer Eddie Mitchell captured the sight on camera near Halewick Lane at about 1pm.
A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We are no longer at the scene but we have attended a private address call in Sompting. The air ambulance joined us to assist.”
SECAmb cannot comment any further about incidents at private addresses.
