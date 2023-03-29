Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady
2 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
4 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
4 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
4 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news

Airline passenger convicted for drunk behaviour on aircraft bound for Gatwick

An airline passenger was sentenced to a 16-week suspended prison sentence after he assaulted off-duty police officers while drunk on board a plane bound for Gatwick, Sussex Police have said.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:41 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 15:42 BST

Police said Edgars Emsins, 36, was flying to the UK from Tenerife on March 14 with his family.

A police spokesperson said: “He consumed a large amount of rum he had purchased in the airport before boarding the flight. While on board, his behaviour deteriorated and he became abusive to his family sat separately and to cabin crew.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Three off-duty officers identified themselves to cabin crew to offer assistance, and helped restrain Emsins on board. His behaviour was so poor that he had to be restrained away from all the other passengers. He shouted and attempted to headbutt the officers, but was then arrested when the plane landed at the North Terminal.”

Most Popular
Sussex Police said an airline passenger was sentenced to a 16-week suspended prison sentence after he assaulted off-duty police officers while drunk on board a plane bound for Gatwick
Sussex Police said an airline passenger was sentenced to a 16-week suspended prison sentence after he assaulted off-duty police officers while drunk on board a plane bound for Gatwick
Sussex Police said an airline passenger was sentenced to a 16-week suspended prison sentence after he assaulted off-duty police officers while drunk on board a plane bound for Gatwick
Read More
Haywards Heath man dismayed after bike he uses to cycle ‘absolutely everywhere’ ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sussex Police said that on March 15, Emsins, of no fixed address, admitted three counts of assault by beating and one count of being drunk on board an aircraft.

Police said he was sentenced to a 16-week suspended prison sentence with £85 costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

Detective Sergeant Ian Warncken from Gatwick CID said: “Emsins’ behaviour was completely unacceptable. Cabin crew and fellow air passengers should not have to put up with drunk and abusive behaviour on board an aircraft.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The three off-duty officers showed great professionalism to safely detain him, so that he could be immediately arrested. This case is a warning about the dangers of consuming alcohol before boarding flights, and demonstrates our determination to catch offenders who are drunk on board.”