Airline passenger convicted for drunk behaviour on aircraft bound for Gatwick

An airline passenger was sentenced to a 16-week suspended prison sentence after he assaulted off-duty police officers while drunk on board a plane bound for Gatwick, Sussex Police have said.

Police said Edgars Emsins, 36, was flying to the UK from Tenerife on March 14 with his family.

A police spokesperson said: “He consumed a large amount of rum he had purchased in the airport before boarding the flight. While on board, his behaviour deteriorated and he became abusive to his family sat separately and to cabin crew.

“Three off-duty officers identified themselves to cabin crew to offer assistance, and helped restrain Emsins on board. His behaviour was so poor that he had to be restrained away from all the other passengers. He shouted and attempted to headbutt the officers, but was then arrested when the plane landed at the North Terminal.”

Sussex Police said that on March 15, Emsins, of no fixed address, admitted three counts of assault by beating and one count of being drunk on board an aircraft.

Police said he was sentenced to a 16-week suspended prison sentence with £85 costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

Detective Sergeant Ian Warncken from Gatwick CID said: “Emsins’ behaviour was completely unacceptable. Cabin crew and fellow air passengers should not have to put up with drunk and abusive behaviour on board an aircraft.

