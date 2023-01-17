A builder from Albourne, an unemployed woman from East Grinstead and an unemployed man from Burgess Hill are among the latest motorists to be convicted for drink-driving during a winter crackdown, Sussex Police have said.

Sussex Police said a total of 233 motorists were arrested during the month-long campaign against drink driving

Last month officers carried out enforcement patrols and checks as part of Operation Limit.

Sussex Police said a total of 233 motorists were arrested during the month-long national campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Thomas Gander crashed his car into street furniture in Henfield Road, Albourne, then left the scene. Officers found the 30-year-old at his home address. He tested positive for 95mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

“At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 5, Gander, 30, a builder of Barn Close, Albourne, admitted failing to stop after a road traffic accident and driving over the alcohol limit. He was disqualified for two years and must pay a £300 fine, £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said they stopped a vehicle in ‘freezing conditions’ in Burgess Hill because they saw the windscreen was frosted over.

A police spokesperson said: “When the officers spoke to the driver, James Church, they could smell alcohol on his breath. He tested positive for 52mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath after being stopped in Queen Elizabeth Avenue at 9.30am. At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 5, Church, 25, unemployed of Crescent Road, Burgess Hill, admitted driving over the alcohol limit and was disqualified for 15 months. He was ordered to pay a £400 fine, £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said that East Grinstead resident Aafke Bauer was also stopped by officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit while driving in the area on December 8, less than three weeks after she was stopped for drink-driving on November 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said: “She was already under a temporary disqualification from driving when she was stopped in a Renault Clio following a collision with parked cars in Morton Road at 7.10pm.”

When in custody, she failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when suspected of drink-driving, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police spokesperson continued: “Crawley Magistrates’ Court heard how Bauer, 38, unemployed of Harwood Lane, East Grinstead, was stopped in London Road in the town on November 18 at 11.15pm. She was seen driving erratically, and then had a glazed expression when she spoke to officers. She gave a positive breath test for 109mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

“In court on January 4, she admitted driving while disqualified, failing to provide, driving without valid insurance, and driving over the legal alcohol limit. Bauer was disqualified for three years and was given a 12-week suspended prison sentence. She must complete alcohol dependency treatment for six months, and ten rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) sessions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said that their officers work to stop drink and drug drivers continues all year round. They added that they are naming drink and drug-drivers who have been convicted ‘to raise awareness of the offences and act as a deterrent to others’.