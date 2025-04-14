Alcohol seized and illicit cigarettes found in joint agency operation in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alcohol was seized and illicit cigarettes were found during a joint agency operation in Eastbourne.

On April 10, a joint agency operation saw officers from the Sussex Police Licensing, join forces with Trading Standards and East Sussex Fire and Rescue; supported by Volunteer Police Cadets and a Trading Standards South East funded vape/tobacco dog, to undertake a ‘Test Purchase’ operation in Eastbourne, targeting under-age sales of vapes and alcohol.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "With the support of Police Cadets, the operation saw test purchases being made at a number of premises across Eastbourne, resulting in five out of 12 failing the test by selling vape products to underage individuals.

Police confirmed that other results from the operation included:

Inspections which took place at three premises resulting in concealed illicit cigarettes being found with the help of the Trading Standards South East funded vape / tobacco dog.

A quantity of alcohol from various supermarkets was also seized during the day along with suspected stolen laundry products.

The spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Details of all premises tested whether they passed or failed will be managed by Trading Standards who will investigate their licenses and take necessary remedial action, and any stores found to be holding counterfeit or suspect stolen items will be investigated by Police.

"Residents can report any information they have about potential underage selling of restricted products to police online, or by reporting anonymously to CrimeStoppers.”