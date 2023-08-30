BREAKING
Alleged assault on woman by police officer in Eastbourne town centre 'being reviewed'

Police are investigating an allegation by a woman that she was assaulted by a police officer in Eastbourne town centre, according to police.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 10:58 BST

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a complaint has been received in respect of an allegation of assault in Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on Wednesday, August 23. The matter is currently being reviewed by officers from the Professional Standards Department.”

The spokesperson later confirmed that the allegation is about a Sussex Police officer and the complainant is a female.