Alleged confrontation in Billingshurst: Teenage boy riding moped reportedly approached by man in possession of weapon
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy riding a moped was reportedly approached by a man in possession of a weapon in Billingshurst.
Police said the incident took place at about 3pm on Friday, October 14, in Henshaw Way.
Officers attended the scene, and a 41-year-old man was arrested, Sussex Police reported.
He has been released, pending further enquiries, police added.
Most Popular
Witnesses or anyone with relevant footage from CCTV, doorbell cameras or dashcams are asked to come forward.
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 965 of 14/10.