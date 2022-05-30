Alleged trespasser fell from roof in Chichester

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance were scrambled to The Hornet at about 11.30pm on Tuesday, May 24 after a man alleged to have been trespassing along the south side of the city centre road.

The incident sparked a huge response from emergency services with a large number of police and ambulance vehicles seen in The Hornet and stationed by the New Park Road car park.

A helicopter was also dispatched and hovered over the city before landing in Litten Gardens.

Police cordoned off part of the path in The Hornet

According to one eye witness, a member of staff at Papa John’s, a man was seen climbing over the gate at the side of the takeaway pizza restaurant.

He and two colleagues then began to search for the alleged trespasser.

The eye witness said: “I was working at Papa John’s when I finished doing a delivery one of our drivers saw a man jump the metal gates by the side of Papa John’s building and triggered the security lights to which me and two of our fellow drivers grabbed out torches and went round to try and find him.