Almost £160,000 in cash, drugs, and weapons were seized by police across Sussex as part of a crackdown on drug crime, police said.

Sussex Police said almost 200kg worth of drugs were seized, with 65 arrests made during County Lines Intensification Week.

In one case, a large amount of cash and drugs were seized in Hastings.

A police spokesperson said: “On June 24, a search warrant was carried out at a property in Old London Road, Hastings, leading to the arrest of five men and the seizure of drugs and money

“Officers seized £12,000 in cash, cannabis, cocaine and cannisters of nitrous oxide.

“A 21-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs, and possession with intent to supply a Class C drug.

“Another 21-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A, B and C drugs.

“A 26-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs, and possession of a Class C drug.

“An 18-year-old man from Reading, Berkshire, and a 27-year-old man from Hastings, were also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class C drug.

“All five men have since been released on bail while investigations remain ongoing.”

Police said throughout the week, more than 110 vehicle and individual stop and searches were conducted across Sussex.

The force said on June 25, officers in Brighton stopped a Volkswagen Passat that was suspected to be involved in drug dealing.

The vehicle was spotted in Richmond Parade in Brighton and later in Grand Parade heading southbound.

The police spokesperson said: “Officers approached the vehicle while it stopped in Church Street, and a search was undertaken where drugs and cash was seized. A 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and for driving without third party insurance. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

During County Lines Intensification Week, teams across Sussex Police worked in collaboration with British Transport Police to conduct stop and searches at railway stations.

Police said on June 24 in a joint operation at Three Bridges station, a 26-year-old man from Thornton Heath, London, was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs. He has been bailed while enquiries continue. Weapons were also seized during other activity throughout the day of the operation.

Detective Chief Inspector Hannah MacKay said: “During this week of intensification, officers have been tackling county lines drug dealing head-on, with seizures taking place across Sussex.

“We have had some outstanding results achieved due to the ongoing perseverance of officers across the force, making multiple arrests and removing large quantities of harmful drugs and weapons from our streets.

“However, this is far from the limit of our commitment to tackling county lines related crime, protecting and supporting vulnerable people and ensuring safer communities.

“There is still much work to be done and our operations to disrupt and ultimately dismantle county lines continue year-round.”

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “I am pleased to see another successful County Lines Intensification Week for Sussex Police. County lines gangs have a widespread, negative impact across our communities.

“I welcome the determination of Sussex Police throughout the week, apprehending those using our road networks to import and export extremely harmful substances and criminally exploit and manipulate young and vulnerable people.

“Relentless disruption of serious and organised crime remains a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan as Sussex Police continue their rigorous work in helping to keep the streets of Sussex, and those who live here, safe.”