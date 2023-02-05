Almost £2,000 in cash stolen from 77-year-old woman in Worthing

Almost £2,000 in cash was stolen from the bag of a 77-year-old woman while she was shopping in Worthing, police have said.

Officers said the incident happened on November 12, 2022.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “A report was received of a woman having had £1,850 in cash stolen from her bag in an Iceland store [in] Pavilion Parade. The theft is understood to have taken place at around 11.30am.

“Officers would like to speak to the two women pictured in this CCTV footage as part of their enquiries.”

If you recognise the women, or have any information which could help with the investigation, please contact police online or via 101 quoting serial 1261 of 12/11. Picture from Sussex Police