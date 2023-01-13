Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Altercation between man and woman in Eastbourne

An altercation occurred between two people in Eastbourne and police have released the image of a man they’d like to speak to.

By India Wentworth
6 hours ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 1:15pm

According to police, officers were called to Seaside by a member of the public just before 3.20am on November 27 last year. Police say the caller had witnessed an altercation between a man and a woman and when the man was confronted by the caller he made off towards St Aubyns Road.

The police spokesperson said: “The victim was escorted home and required treatment for minor injuries. She is being supported by specially trained officers.”

Hide Ad

Now officers have released an image of a man they’d like to speak to. He is described by police as being black, 5’9” and of slim build. He had short, black hair and was wearing a jacket and blue jeans.

Most Popular
Altercation between man and woman in Eastbourne (photo from Sussex Police)
Hide Ad

Any relevant information can be reported to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 0159 of 27/11.

More news from Eastbourne