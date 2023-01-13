An altercation occurred between two people in Eastbourne and police have released the image of a man they’d like to speak to.

According to police, officers were called to Seaside by a member of the public just before 3.20am on November 27 last year. Police say the caller had witnessed an altercation between a man and a woman and when the man was confronted by the caller he made off towards St Aubyns Road.

The police spokesperson said: “The victim was escorted home and required treatment for minor injuries. She is being supported by specially trained officers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now officers have released an image of a man they’d like to speak to. He is described by police as being black, 5’9” and of slim build. He had short, black hair and was wearing a jacket and blue jeans.

Altercation between man and woman in Eastbourne (photo from Sussex Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad