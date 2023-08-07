An area of Sussex has been named one of the safest places in the UK to live

An area in Sussex is one of the safest places in the UK to live, according research from a hardware company.

The new study from Hiatt Hardware analysed 2022 crime data from across the UK’s local authority areas including the number of robberies, burglaries, vehicle offences, and thefts from persons per 100,000 people to reveal where in the UK is safest to live, with the least amount of home break-ins.

Wealden in East Sussex ranked fourth in the country with an overall breaking and entering score of 0.69/10.

A spokesperson from the study said: “With a population of 160,700, Wealden only faces 1.62 robberies per 100,000 people, alongside 16.37 burglaries per 100,000 people. The residents of this area are at little risk of being stolen from, with only 24.89 vehicle offences per 100,000 people.”