An area of Sussex has been named one of the safest places in the UK to live

An area in Sussex is one of the safest places in the UK to live, according research from a hardware company.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 7th Aug 2023, 09:54 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 09:55 BST

The new study from Hiatt Hardware analysed 2022 crime data from across the UK’s local authority areas including the number of robberies, burglaries, vehicle offences, and thefts from persons per 100,000 people to reveal where in the UK is safest to live, with the least amount of home break-ins.

Wealden in East Sussex ranked fourth in the country with an overall breaking and entering score of 0.69/10.

A spokesperson from the study said: “With a population of 160,700, Wealden only faces 1.62 robberies per 100,000 people, alongside 16.37 burglaries per 100,000 people. The residents of this area are at little risk of being stolen from, with only 24.89 vehicle offences per 100,000 people.”

North Norfolk was crowned the safest UK area to live in with the least amount of home break-ins and an overall score of 0.36/10.