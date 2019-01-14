Anonymous police detective says situation in Sussex is ‘dire’ after years of budget cuts

An anonymous Sussex Police detective has said the current state of investigative policing is ‘dire’ and officers are stretched to the limit.

The force has responded by saying it is ‘actively strengthening’ its investigative teams.

‘Victims have lost the gold-plated service of old’

Speaking as part of the Police Federation’s ‘Detectives in Crisis’ campaign, an anonymous detective from Sussex has spoken of their experience.

They said: “Victims have lost the gold-plated service of old.

“Police officers and staff are stretched to the limit and facing ever increasing workloads.”

Asked to described the current state of investigative policing in one word, they replied: “Dire.”

Police ‘actively strengthening’ investigations teams

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “With the need to manage increasing and complex demands we are actively strengthening our investigative teams, who work tirelessly every day to prevent and solve crime.

“Our local policing model was designed to be scalable and the increase in the precept means we are putting more officers where they are most needed.”

Praise for Sussex Police detectives

The Police Federation represents police officers in the UK.

Simon Steele, secretary of the federation’s Sussex branch, said: “Detectives in Sussex do an amazing job, but thanks to a lack of investment from this Conservative Government we do not have enough detectives to cope with the demands that are currently being placed on them.

“Detectives are struggling on a daily basis to cope with increased workloads and with significantly reduced resources. As a result many are close to breaking point.

“Being a detective is no longer an attractive proposition for many police officers in Sussex but my colleagues continue to give their very best in exceedingly challenging circumstances.

“Sussex Police recognises this fact, and much work is going on behind the scenes to resolve the issues that many of my colleagues are experiencing.

“A Sussex detective recently described the current situation as ‘dire’ and I cannot disagree with them.

“It is fair to say that detectives are in crisis and we need real and significant investment in policing before it is too late.”