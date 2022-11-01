Sergeant Paul Voigt, of Crawley and Mid-Sussex’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, told the Middy he is aware of ‘a number of recent reports involving young people’ in the area.

“We understand the impact anti-social behaviour has on our communities,” he said. “In response we have increased patrols around the town centre to provide a reassuring presence and visible deterrent.

“Investigations are ongoing to identify potential suspects, some of whom are known to Sussex Police and its partner agencies. We will continue to work with our partners in the community to prevent further crime through deterrence and by addressing the root causes of this behaviour, while catching perpetrators and delivering an appropriate response.”

Police said they have increased patrols around Burgess Hill's town centre

Sergeant Voigt urged the public to report any crimes or concerns to police online or via 101. Call 999 in an emergency.