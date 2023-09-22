BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Anti-social behaviour in Mid Sussex: chance to have your say about tackling crime across the district

Mid Sussex residents are being asked for their views on crime and anti-social behaviour in their areas.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 16:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Mid Sussex Partnership is supporting the promotion of an online consultation about how safe residents feel in their communities.

The Safer West Sussex Partnership launched the consultation to gather information across all the districts and boroughs in the county.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Deputy leader of Mid Sussex District Council Alison Bennett said: “I urge our residents to take the time to complete the survey so that we can ensure we are putting measures in place to further support our communities. Our district is a fantastic place, and we want to do all we can to ensure that it continues to be a safe place to live, work and play.”

Most Popular
Residents across Mid Sussex are being asked to share their thoughts about crime and anti-social behaviourResidents across Mid Sussex are being asked to share their thoughts about crime and anti-social behaviour
Residents across Mid Sussex are being asked to share their thoughts about crime and anti-social behaviour
Read More
Read more: Major bank set to shut in Burgess Hill as latest wave of closures ann...

Visit yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/community-safety. People can get alternative formats of the consultation by emailing c[email protected] or calling 01243 777100.

MSDC said the information will help the partnerships improve their understanding of local communities and look at whether current priorities reflect residents’ experiences.

The community safety partnership tackles crime and antisocial behaviour, while protecting residents’ health and wellbeing, and aiming to improve quality of life and community involvement. It is part of the Safer West Sussex Partnership, which includes other district and borough community safety partnerships, as well as Sussex Police, NHS Sussex and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark Andrews, chair of the Safer West Sussex Partnership, said: “We hope that this consultation will give people the opportunity to have their say anonymously and help make their neighbourhood a safer place to live.”