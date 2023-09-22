Anti-social behaviour in Mid Sussex: chance to have your say about tackling crime across the district
The Mid Sussex Partnership is supporting the promotion of an online consultation about how safe residents feel in their communities.
The Safer West Sussex Partnership launched the consultation to gather information across all the districts and boroughs in the county.
Deputy leader of Mid Sussex District Council Alison Bennett said: “I urge our residents to take the time to complete the survey so that we can ensure we are putting measures in place to further support our communities. Our district is a fantastic place, and we want to do all we can to ensure that it continues to be a safe place to live, work and play.”
Visit yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/community-safety. People can get alternative formats of the consultation by emailing c[email protected] or calling 01243 777100.
MSDC said the information will help the partnerships improve their understanding of local communities and look at whether current priorities reflect residents’ experiences.
The community safety partnership tackles crime and antisocial behaviour, while protecting residents’ health and wellbeing, and aiming to improve quality of life and community involvement. It is part of the Safer West Sussex Partnership, which includes other district and borough community safety partnerships, as well as Sussex Police, NHS Sussex and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.
Mark Andrews, chair of the Safer West Sussex Partnership, said: “We hope that this consultation will give people the opportunity to have their say anonymously and help make their neighbourhood a safer place to live.”