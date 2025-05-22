Anti social behaviour in Rye - residents and businesses invited to meeting
A meeting is being held to tackle anti social behaviour in Rye.
A Rother District Council spokesperson said: “Calling all residents and businesses in the Rye area! On Sat 31 May, a n event to look at the issue of anti social behaviour in the town has been organised.
"You'll be able to meet the new police team, MP, local councillors, and youth workers. Tilling Green Community Centre, Mason Road, Rye TN31 7BE - from 10.30am until 12.30pm. All welcome.”
See also:
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.