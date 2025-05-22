A meeting is being held to tackle anti social behaviour in Rye.

A Rother District Council spokesperson said: “Calling all residents and businesses in the Rye area! On Sat 31 May, a n event to look at the issue of anti social behaviour in the town has been organised.

"You'll be able to meet the new police team, MP, local councillors, and youth workers. Tilling Green Community Centre, Mason Road, Rye TN31 7BE - from 10.30am until 12.30pm. All welcome.”

Tilling Green Community Centre. Pic: Google

