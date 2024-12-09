Police in Sussex have told victims of anti-social behaviour: “You will be taken seriously.”

This comes after officers and partners engaged with members of the public and carried out patrols in hot spot areas during a national action week in November.

The police visited railway stations, high streets and hotspot areas in aid of Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) Awareness Week, which ran between November 18 and 24.

"A number of joint events took place across the force, working with partners to educate the community about anti-social behaviour, where to spot it, and how to report it,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

Police officers and partners engaged with members of the public and carried out patrols in hot spot areas during a national action week in November. Photo: Sussex Police

"On November 22, a community day of action took place at Brighton train station alongside the British Transport Police.

“Teams spoke to commuters and received feedback on both their experiences at the station and their thoughts on ASB in the area.”

In addition to ASB, the officers ‘took the opportunity to speak to people’ about personal safety as well as answering any questions that anyone had.

Sussex Police has teamed up with Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation – which is one of the clubs running the Premier League Kicks project.

The Police Partnerships Pilot is currently delivered by the charitable arms of eight professional football clubs and uses football as a tool to ‘build community relationships’ and to support referred young people who are ‘at risk of criminality and exploitation’.

In under 12 months, crime associated with the initial cohort of 50 participants has fallen by 65 per cent, police said.

The police said a number of action days took place in Chichester and Arun, which focussed on victims, our partnerships, young people and the community.

Superintendent Andy Saville, force lead for anti-social behaviour, said: “It is vital we continue to take part in the national awareness week, to encourage communities to take a stand against ASB and highlight the actions that can be taken by those experiencing it.

“ASB is not low-level, and if not addressed in a timely manner it can have a devastating impact on the lives of victims and communities. We will continue to give it the attention it needs, so that people everywhere feel safe in their homes and communities.

“Sussex Police focus on the impact and harm caused, rather than judging the behaviour being reported. You will be taken seriously, and we encourage victims and communities to report any related information or incidents affecting them.”