'Anti-social' driving on Rother recreation ground causing 'extensive damage'

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 18th Mar 2025, 17:41 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 17:48 BST
Vehicles which are being driven on a Rother recreation ground are causing 'extensive damage', say police.

Rother Police said on its Facebook page: “We attended a meeting at Sidley Recreation Ground with representatives from Bexhill AAC Football Club to address the ongoing issue of unauthorised vehicles accessing the grounds and causing criminal damage.

"We were joined by a volunteer from 'Jump Club', who is collaborating with the football club and Rother District Council (RDC) to find a solution to this persistent problem.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This anti-social behaviour and extensive damage to the grounds has become a significant concern, as the continuous repairs is having a huge impact on the club's resources.

Police say there is an 'ongoing issue of unauthorised vehicles accessing the grounds and causing criminal damage'. Pic: Rother Policeplaceholder image
Police say there is an 'ongoing issue of unauthorised vehicles accessing the grounds and causing criminal damage'. Pic: Rother Police

“We will remain vigilant in the area with further patrols, but we urge members of the public to contact us on 101 if they witness any vehicles on the grounds.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

More news:

Pizza chain to open new Sussex branch at former site of popular Indian restaurant

This Sussex pub is one of the top 24 places in the world a travel expert recommends to her friends

Hastings, St Leonards, Bexhill and Battle - these 30 new businesses opened in 2024 and 2025

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice