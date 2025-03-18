'Anti-social' driving on Rother recreation ground causing 'extensive damage'
Rother Police said on its Facebook page: “We attended a meeting at Sidley Recreation Ground with representatives from Bexhill AAC Football Club to address the ongoing issue of unauthorised vehicles accessing the grounds and causing criminal damage.
"We were joined by a volunteer from 'Jump Club', who is collaborating with the football club and Rother District Council (RDC) to find a solution to this persistent problem.
“This anti-social behaviour and extensive damage to the grounds has become a significant concern, as the continuous repairs is having a huge impact on the club's resources.
“We will remain vigilant in the area with further patrols, but we urge members of the public to contact us on 101 if they witness any vehicles on the grounds.”
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
More news: