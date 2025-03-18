Vehicles which are being driven on a Rother recreation ground are causing 'extensive damage', say police.

Rother Police said on its Facebook page: “We attended a meeting at Sidley Recreation Ground with representatives from Bexhill AAC Football Club to address the ongoing issue of unauthorised vehicles accessing the grounds and causing criminal damage.

"We were joined by a volunteer from 'Jump Club', who is collaborating with the football club and Rother District Council (RDC) to find a solution to this persistent problem.

“This anti-social behaviour and extensive damage to the grounds has become a significant concern, as the continuous repairs is having a huge impact on the club's resources.

Police say there is an 'ongoing issue of unauthorised vehicles accessing the grounds and causing criminal damage'. Pic: Rother Police

“We will remain vigilant in the area with further patrols, but we urge members of the public to contact us on 101 if they witness any vehicles on the grounds.”

