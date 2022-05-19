Appeal after woman scammed in Hove

Around 1pm on Monday, May 9 a woman was approached by a man while she was in her car who said that she was going to get a parking fine as an attendant had taken a photograph.According to officers from Sussex Police, the man walked the woman to a parking meter following the conversation and appeared to assist her with the machine, but unbeknown to her was collating her data on a mobile phone.

He told her the machine had taken her card and she would have to wait ten minutes for it to be given back to her, police have said.Around 30 minutes later her card was used to withdraw £500 from a cashpoint machine at the Post Office on Blatchington Road in the town.The man police want to speak with is described as being aged between 20-30, middle eastern, around 5’4” slight build, with short black hair and wore large black rimmed glasses, according to police.He was wearing a white t-shirt underneath a dark blue or black body warmer, blue jeans, black trainers and wore a surgical covid mask underneath his chin.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an appeal for witnesses, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial number 1293 of 09/05.”

Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial number 1293 of 09/05.