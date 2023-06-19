Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was assaulted in East Sussex.

Emergency services were called to a report of a man unconscious in King’s Road, Brighton at about 3.40am on Saturday, June 17.

A 30-year-old man from Brighton was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to a possible altercation in King’s Road, near the junction with West Street, shortly before 3.40am.

Police said that an 18-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody at this time.