Appeal for information after man assaulted in East Sussex

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was assaulted in East Sussex.
By Sam Pole
Published 19th Jun 2023, 18:10 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 18:10 BST

Emergency services were called to a report of a man unconscious in King’s Road, Brighton at about 3.40am on Saturday, June 17.

A 30-year-old man from Brighton was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to a possible altercation in King’s Road, near the junction with West Street, shortly before 3.40am.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was assaulted in East Sussex.

Police said that an 18-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody at this time.

Sussex Police said in a statement: “Witnesses or anyone with information such as mobile phone footage or dashcam footage is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 196 of 17/06.”