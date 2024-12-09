Appeal for information after suspected arson in Eastbourne

By Matt Pole
Published 9th Dec 2024, 15:52 BST
Police investigating a suspected arson in Eastbourne have appealed for witnesses and information.

Emergency services were called to a vehicle fire in a car park outside the Arlington Arms in Seaside at about 11.40pm on Sunday, December 8.

It is believed the fire was started deliberately, and two men were seen leaving the area.

Officers have attended the scene, and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward.

This includes relevant CCTV, dashcam, mobile phone or doorbell footage in the area.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or via 101, quoting serial 1288 of 08/12.

