Appeal for information following Horsham Park robberies
Officers were called to a report of five robberies in the park on September 24, where it is reported three people stole phones from five others around 4.30pm.
Two male teenagers were arrested in connection with the incidents – an 18-year-old from Three Bridges and a 17-year-old from London – and have been released on conditional bail.
Investigating officers would like to speak with the man in the photo, who they believe can assist with their enquiries.
Anyone who recognises the person in the photo, or has any information, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1108 of 24/09.
