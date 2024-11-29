Appeal for information following Horsham Park robberies

Police are looking to identify a man in connection with robberies in Horsham Park.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to a report of five robberies in the park on September 24, where it is reported three people stole phones from five others around 4.30pm.

Two male teenagers were arrested in connection with the incidents – an 18-year-old from Three Bridges and a 17-year-old from London – and have been released on conditional bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officers would like to speak with the man in the photo, who they believe can assist with their enquiries.

Police are looking to identify a man in connection with robberies in Horsham Park. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police

Anyone who recognises the person in the photo, or has any information, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1108 of 24/09.

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

Investigating officers would like to speak with the man in the photo, who they believe can assist with their enquiries

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.