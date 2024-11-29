Appeal for information following Horsham Park robberies

By Matt Pole
Published 29th Nov 2024, 17:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are looking to identify a man in connection with robberies in Horsham Park.

Officers were called to a report of five robberies in the park on September 24, where it is reported three people stole phones from five others around 4.30pm.

Two male teenagers were arrested in connection with the incidents – an 18-year-old from Three Bridges and a 17-year-old from London – and have been released on conditional bail.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Investigating officers would like to speak with the man in the photo, who they believe can assist with their enquiries.

Police are looking to identify a man in connection with robberies in Horsham Park. Pictures courtesy of Sussex PolicePolice are looking to identify a man in connection with robberies in Horsham Park. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police
Police are looking to identify a man in connection with robberies in Horsham Park. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police

Anyone who recognises the person in the photo, or has any information, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1108 of 24/09.

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

Investigating officers would like to speak with the man in the photo, who they believe can assist with their enquiriesInvestigating officers would like to speak with the man in the photo, who they believe can assist with their enquiries
Investigating officers would like to speak with the man in the photo, who they believe can assist with their enquiries

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice