Police said the incident is believed to have taken place near Melbourne Road at around 12.10am on September 27.

Police added the victim is being supported by specially trained officers while the investigation progresses.

As part of the investigation, detectives are keen to speak with a man who could have information which could help them with their enquiries.

Police are appealing for information

The man is described as Eastern European, thought to be in his early to mid-20s, around 5ft 6ins tall and was wearing a grey tracksuit and grey bodywarmer.

PC Lisa Hampson said: “While this is an active investigation we believe that this is an isolated incident. We understand the impact this may have on the local community which is why there will be an increase in high visibility patrols in the area.”