Appeal for missing teenager Mohammed Abdullah

Sussex Police said a missing teenager last seen in Churchill Square shopping centre could be in Brighton, Seaford or Bristol.

Mohammed Abdullah, 16, from Seaford was last seen at the Brighton shopping centre at 5pm on Monday (December 17).

He is black, 5’ 4”, of stocky build and with short black hair and was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket, black jeans, a black baseball cap and carrying a black rucksack.

The teenager has links to Brighton, Seaford and Bristol, police said.

If you see Mohammed or have information on his whereabouts please call 101 quoting 1252 of 17/12.