Appeal for witnesses after attempted burglary of Tesco Express in Aldwick

The attempt took place at the Tesco Express on Aldwick Road around 2.50am on Wednesday, June 29, Sussex Police have said.

Three suspects, all believed to be male, left the scene in the direction of the seafront after failing to force entry into the convenience store.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said 'extensive enquiries’ have already taken place and three suspects have been identified from CCTV footage.

Three suspects identified by CCTV footage. Credit: Sussex Police

Investigating officers are looking to speak to any witnesses who saw the group in the area around that time, or may have captured their movements on CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information, or who recognises the three men from their clothing, has been asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 173 of 29/06.

“We are assisting police with their inquiries after damage was caused to our Aldwick Road Express store,” a spokesperson for Tesco added.