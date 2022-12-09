Police have issued a renewed appeal for information after a fatal collision on the A3083 near Culdrose, Helston, shortly after 9.10pm on Wednesday, December 7.
The collision involved a black Ford Fiesta and a grey BMW.
The driver and the passenger in the Ford Fiesta – a man in his 20s from the Helston area and a man in his 20s from the Chichester area – were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The families of both have been made aware.
The driver of the BMW sustained a suspected broken wrist and was taken to hospital.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage.
In particular, they would like to speak to the occupants of a white van - possibly a Ford Transit Connect or Custom - travelling in the general direction of Helston at the time of the collision.