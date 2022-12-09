Devon and Cornwall Police have issued a statement of appeal after a Chichester man was involved in a fatal collision.

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information after a fatal collision on the A3083 near Culdrose, Helston, shortly after 9.10pm on Wednesday, December 7.

The collision involved a black Ford Fiesta and a grey BMW.

The driver and the passenger in the Ford Fiesta – a man in his 20s from the Helston area and a man in his 20s from the Chichester area – were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The families of both have been made aware.

The driver of the BMW sustained a suspected broken wrist and was taken to hospital.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage.

