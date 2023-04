Police are appealing for witnesses and information after incidents reported at Bexhill railway station.

Officers were called to a report of an altercation between a teenage girl and a man at about 8pm on Good Friday, April 7.

They were seen attempting to take a taxi, but were refused, then later boarded a train to Brighton at about 8.10pm.

A disturbance was then reported on board the train between the two.