BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses after grown man punches teen on bus between Chichester and Littlehampton

An assault on the 700 Stagecoach service between Chichester and Littlehampton has sparked a police appeal for witnesses.
By Connor Gormley
Published 8th Feb 2024, 14:36 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 14:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An as yet unknown man punched a 16-year-old boy on the bus, which had stopped on Market Road in Chichester. The incident took place on August 20, at around 6.30pm, and officers investigating the incident have released images of a man they believe might help with their enquiries.

Residents who recognise him, or have information which might help the ongoing investigation have been asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1140 of 10/08/23.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice