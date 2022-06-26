Appeal for witnesses following ‘serious’ Brighton assault

Officers said they were called to East Street at around 1am on Saturday, June 25, to reports of a suspected drink-driver who ran from police but was later detained.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added, “A man aged 37, who was in the area at the time, assisted officers in their attempts to detain the driver. Whilst doing so he was assaulted by another member of the public, causing a serious injury.

“He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, where he remains.”

Officers have released images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture from Sussex Police

The spokesperson added, “They presented themselves to officers at the scene but then left the area while officers responded to the injured man.

“One of the men had a white T-shirt that appeared to be torn, while the second man wore a grey hooded top and black T-shirt.

“The man who was arrested has been charged for unrelated offences.