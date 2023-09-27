BREAKING
Appeal over suspicious St Leonards vehicle

Police have raised concerns for the welfare of a person following a report of a suspicious vehicle in St Leonards.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 15:31 BST
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers were alerted to a dark coloured car in Charles Road West at 9.52pm yesterday (Tuesday, September 26).

“A person was seen walking in the area around this time and interacting with the vehicle's occupants.

“Anyone who was in the vicinity around this time and who might have seen the person or the vehicle are asked to contact us.

“We would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have captured any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage from Charles Road West or the surrounding roads around this time. Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1591 of 26/09.”