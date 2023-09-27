Police have raised concerns for the welfare of a person following a report of a suspicious vehicle in St Leonards.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers were alerted to a dark coloured car in Charles Road West at 9.52pm yesterday (Tuesday, September 26).

“A person was seen walking in the area around this time and interacting with the vehicle's occupants.

“Anyone who was in the vicinity around this time and who might have seen the person or the vehicle are asked to contact us.

