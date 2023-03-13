Apple Book Pro and charger and two Pandora bracelets among items stolen in pair of residential Horley burglaries

An Apple Book Pro and charger, two Pandora bracelets, and a yellow gold bangle were among items stolen in two residential burglaries in Horley, Surrey Police has confirmed.

Officers were called following reports of a break in at a house in Fishers at around 2pm on Tuesday, February 28 where the suspects gained entry by smashing a rear ground floor window.

Surrey Police said numerous items were stolen, including an Apple Book Pro and charger as well as a yellow gold bangle and two Pandora bracelets.

The second burglary is believed to have happened at around 2.15pm in Langshott on the same day, according to Surrey Police.

The suspects kicked through the bottom panel of the back door but nothing was taken as they were disturbed by the intruder alarm, police added.

If you have any information which could help the investigation, including any CCTV or Smart doorbell footage, please contact Surrey Police quoting reference PR/45230023549 via:

– Webchat on the Surrey Police website

– Surrey Police’s online reporting tool

– Or calling Surrey Police on 101