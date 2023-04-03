Edit Account-Sign Out
‘Are noisy or speeding motorbikes a problem where you live?’: Police urge Eastbourne residents to fill out survey

Police have set up a survey to help understand and tackle anti-social driving from motorcyclists across Sussex and in Eastbourne.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 12:05 BST

The Motorcycling Anti-Social Behaviour Survey has been shared on Eastbourne Police’s social media feed.

Police said: “Are noisy or speeding motorbikes a problem where you live? We want to know about the road safety issues that are impacting your community. You can help us by filling in this survey and telling us what’s happening on the roads in your local area: https://orlo.uk/zRm6M.”

Police explained that the information will help build a picture of where they need to tackle road safety issues.

The spokesperson added: “Every weekend between April and September officers from teams across the force will take part in the dedicated operation, providing a highly visible presence on the road network in Sussex and taking enforcement action where necessary. By providing education and enforcement to drivers, we aim to reduce the number of collisions and deaths on our roads.”

