Area of Hastings Old Town hit by graffiti

Graffiti has appeared on a wall and houses at Love Lane in The Croft area of Hastings Old Town.

The most recent damage was spotted by a local resident who reported it to Hastings Borough Council, who will arrange to clean it up. He said: “The passage between the High Street and Swan Avenue is tagged weekly and stinks of urine. West Street is a graffiti covered disgrace and now it is spreading to Love Lane and Cobourg Place. The Croft is a dumping ground for fly-tippers and much of the seafront is neglected and shabby.”