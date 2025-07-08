Area of Hastings Old Town hit by graffiti
Graffiti is a growing problem in Hastings Old Town with even fishing boats being targeted earlier this year.
The most recent damage was spotted by a local resident who reported it to Hastings Borough Council, who will arrange to clean it up. He said: “The passage between the High Street and Swan Avenue is tagged weekly and stinks of urine. West Street is a graffiti covered disgrace and now it is spreading to Love Lane and Cobourg Place. The Croft is a dumping ground for fly-tippers and much of the seafront is neglected and shabby.”
Old Town ward councillor James Bacon conducts regular patrols noting graffiti and damage and reporting it to Hastings Borough Council or East Sussex County Council.