Armed incident in St Leonards: Police arrest 29-year-old man and teenage boy and recover several weapons

A 29-year-old man and a teenage boy have been arrested in connection with an armed incident in Theaklen Drive, St Leonards, on Tuesday (January 24), Sussex Police has reported.

Officers have also carried out warrants at two addresses in Stonehouse Drive and have recovered several weapons, including what is believed to be a blank firing pistol, blank firing ammunition, along with drugs and mobile phones, police said.

Sussex Police said a 16-year-old boy from Battle has been arrested on suspicion of affray, being in possession of an offensive weapon and being in possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

A 29-year-old man from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, has also been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, police added.

Police have made further arrests in connection with an armed incident in Theaklen Drive, St Leonards, on Tuesday (January 24). Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police

Sussex Police said both remain in police custody at this time.

A Section 60 order for the Hollington area of St Leonards which has allowed officers to conduct stop searches on anyone in area has now been lifted.

Chief Inspector Jay Mendis-Gunasekera said: "We would like to thank the public for their support and understanding while we conduct this fast-paced investigation.

"We ask anyone to report any suspicious activity to Sussex Police online, ring 101 or speak to one of our officers in the area. Always call 999 in an emergency.

