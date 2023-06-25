Dozens of armed Sussex Police officers were called to Church Street in Littlehampton this afternoon where police uncovered a number of cannabis plants.
Investigations are on-going, police have said.
A police helicopter was also seen flying overhead.
The units have now been stood down, according to reports.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Around 1pm on Sunday (June 25), police uncovered a number of cannabis plants and equipment used for the cultivation of cannabis at an address in Church Street, Littlehampton.
“Enquiries, including area searches, are ongoing to try to identify and locate the occupants of the address.
“Anyone with information which may assist the police investigation is asked to get in touch online or by calling 101 quoting serial 689 of 25/06.”