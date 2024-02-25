Armed police arrest man for possession of drugs in East Sussex
Armed officers from Sussex Police executed a warrant under Section 46 of the Firearms Act at an address in Portslade on Friday, February 23.
Following the warrant, police confirmed that a 34 year-old man had been arrested and charged with possession of Class A and B drugs
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police: “Police executed a warrant under Section 46 of the Firearms Act on an address in St Aubyns Road, Portslade at around 11pm on 23 February.
“Officers discovered Class A and B drugs at the property as well as a large quantity of cash.
“Sean Bailey, 34, of St Aubyns Road, Portslade was arrested and later charged with possession of Class A and B drugs.
“He is due to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 2 April.
“Witnesses and anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 959 of 23/02.”