Armed officers from Sussex Police executed a warrant under Section 46 of the Firearms Act at an address in Portslade on Friday, February 23.

Following the warrant, police confirmed that a 34 year-old man had been arrested and charged with possession of Class A and B drugs

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police: “Police executed a warrant under Section 46 of the Firearms Act on an address in St Aubyns Road, Portslade at around 11pm on 23 February.

Armed police arrested a man at an address in East Sussex for possession of Class A and B drugs. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

“Officers discovered Class A and B drugs at the property as well as a large quantity of cash.

“Sean Bailey, 34, of St Aubyns Road, Portslade was arrested and later charged with possession of Class A and B drugs.

“He is due to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 2 April.