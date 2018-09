Armed police were called to an incident in Pevensey Bay last night (September 26).

Sussex Police say operators received a call from a man claiming to be in possession of a firearms in Marine Close, in the Beachlands area, at 9.17pm.

Officers attended and negotiated with the man, who was detained and taken to hospital for a welfare check.

An air rifle was found inside a house in the street, said police.

