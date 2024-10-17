Chichester Police issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon (October 16) amid reports Chichester High School had been put into lockdown.

Photos showed armed officers outside the school in Kingsham Road.

A police statement on social media read: “We’d like to reassure the community that we have responded to a report of disorder in the vicinity of Bishop Luffa School and Chichester High School around 2.35pm today.

“Due to the nature of the report, armed officers were deployed to the scene and carried out an extensive search of the area. No weapons were seen and no injuries were reported.

“Our enquiries are ongoing at this time, and officers will remain in the area for community reassurance.”

A letter from Chichester High School, sent to parents, was shared on social media. This stated that the ‘lockdown has ended’ and students were leaving the site ‘after police guidance’.

Police confirmed on Thursday morning (October 17) that the situation remained the same – with no arrests and no injuries reported.

Anyone with any information or footage of the incident is asked to report it to the police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 790 of 16/10.

