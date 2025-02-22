Armed police join search for suspect after burglary in West Sussex town
Armed police officers were spotted in Littlehampton after a burglary.
Sussex Police said armed police responded to a report of a ‘suspected aggravated burglary’ in Arundel Road, Littlehampton, on Friday, February 21.
The crime was reported just after 2pm.
"An area search was made but with no trace and enquires are ongoing,” a police spokesperson said.
"Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting serial 698 of 21/02.”