Armed police join search for suspect after burglary in West Sussex town

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 15:52 BST
Updated 22nd Feb 2025, 16:25 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Armed police officers were spotted in Littlehampton after a burglary.

Sussex Police said armed police responded to a report of a ‘suspected aggravated burglary’ in Arundel Road, Littlehampton, on Friday, February 21.

The crime was reported just after 2pm.

"An area search was made but with no trace and enquires are ongoing,” a police spokesperson said.

"Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting serial 698 of 21/02.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice