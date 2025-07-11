Thousands of pounds worth of drugs have been seized, after armed police officers arrested a man in Worthing.

Sussex Police said officers ‘seized hundreds of wraps’ of ‘suspected class A drugs’, following an arrest in Worthing.

“Officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU) were alerted to a suspicious Vauxhall Insignia in Lancing, which was traced to Grafton Road in Worthing,” a police spokesperson said.

"The vehicle was stopped and a 25-year-old man was arrested.

“Officers from the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) then conducted a search at an address linked to the man, where they found more than 350 wraps of suspected class A drugs.”

The items were worth thousands of pounds in street value, police said.

Police said Tyreek Rodney, 25 – of Grafton Road, Worthing – was subsequently charged with possessing class A drugs (‘namely crack cocaine and heroin’) with intent to supply, acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, and possession of a class B drug.

He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 10, where he was remanded in custody, police said.

Police said Rodney will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on August 7 to answer the charges.

TFU Inspector Rob Hart: “This was an isolated incident that did not pose a wider threat to the public.

“Our officers safely arrested a suspect in a vehicle, and further searches were completed by colleagues from the TEU at an address in Grafton Road.

“It continues to demonstrate the professionalism of officers to support divisional colleagues, and shows their determination to disrupt the supply of class A drugs which cause so much harm in our communities.”