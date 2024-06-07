Armed police respond to emergency call in Eastbourne
Assisted by a police drone, armed officers carried out searches in Hill Road, Eastbourne on Thursday evening (June 6).
"We are aware of – and have responded to – reports of a man in possession of a possible firearm on a public footpath in the vicinity of Hill Road,” a police statement read.
"In order to ensure the safety of the public, armed officers have been deployed to carry out searches of the area, assisted by the police drone.
"These searches have been completed and no persons or firearms located.
"No injuries have been reported, however we urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us either online or via 101, quoting Operation Sealion. In an emergency, call 999.”