Sussex Police has explained why armed officers were seen in Eastbourne.

Assisted by a police drone, armed officers carried out searches in Hill Road, Eastbourne on Thursday evening (June 6).

"We are aware of – and have responded to – reports of a man in possession of a possible firearm on a public footpath in the vicinity of Hill Road,” a police statement read.

"In order to ensure the safety of the public, armed officers have been deployed to carry out searches of the area, assisted by the police drone.

"These searches have been completed and no persons or firearms located.