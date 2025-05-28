Armed police swoop after man with 'firearm' spotted kicking dog
Police say they received ‘multiple reports’ of the man waving an imitation firearm and kicking his dog in Ash Close, Woking, at around 8pm on Monday (May 26).
A police spokesperson said: “Armed officers attended the scene and safely arrested a 57-year-old man from Woking on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
“The dog was seized by officers and remains under our care.”
Officers are now asking anyone who witnessed what happened, or has any video doorbell footage, to come forward. The spokesperson added: “Please contact us quoting PR/45250062991 via webchat on our website https://www.surrey.police.uk/ or on our online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or by calling us on 101.”