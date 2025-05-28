Armed police swoop after man with 'firearm' spotted kicking dog

Armed police swooped following reports of a man with a ‘firearm’ kicking a dog in a Surrey street.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say they received ‘multiple reports’ of the man waving an imitation firearm and kicking his dog in Ash Close, Woking, at around 8pm on Monday (May 26).

A police spokesperson said: “Armed officers attended the scene and safely arrested a 57-year-old man from Woking on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The dog was seized by officers and remains under our care.”

Police are appealing for information after a man with an imitation firearm was spotted kicking a dog

Officers are now asking anyone who witnessed what happened, or has any video doorbell footage, to come forward. The spokesperson added: “Please contact us quoting PR/45250062991 via webchat on our website https://www.surrey.police.uk/ or on our online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or by calling us on 101.”