A man armed with a knife attempted to steal a Rolex watch from a Redhill jewellery store, police have said.

Surrey Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after a report of an attempted robbery at The Belfry Shopping Centre in Redhill around 12.30pm on Wednesday (December 27).

"The suspect entered Roberts Fine Jewellery with a knife and attempted to take a Rolex watch,” a police spokesperson said.

"However he was unsuccessful and proceeded to flee the scene.

“The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s with grey hair. He was wearing glasses, a blue jacket, grey ripped jeans and grey trainers with white bottoms.”

Police said officers have been conducting enquiries at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any relevant information, is asked to contact the police, quoting PR/SYP-20231227-0248 via:

– Call 101