Armed robbery at Crowborough vape shop

Police are appealing for witnesses to an armed robbery at a vape shop in Crowborough.

Sussex Police said officers were called to Vapour Style in London Road, shortly after 5.30pm on Friday (January 10), to reports of two men armed with a knife and a screwdriver demanding cash and stock.

Vapour Style in Crowborough. 'Picture: Google Street View

They said the men fled the scene in the direction of Mill Road, towards Morrisons and Waitrose.

Nobody was injured during the incident, police confirmed.

A spokesman said: “One suspect is described as 6’, slim, wearing a black zip-up jacket with pockets, black trousers, black trainers and a light pink balaclava with several holes in it.

“The other suspect is said to be 5’ 9” slim and wearing a dark jacket, light blue jeans, dark trainers and a black face mask. He is described as having a street urban/London dialect and carrying a black rucksack.

“Any witnesses, or anyone who may have any further information, is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1143 of 10/01.”